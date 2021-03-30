Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.