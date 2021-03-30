Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.52.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

OVV stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

