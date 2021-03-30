Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $83.92 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $94.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

