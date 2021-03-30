Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OXINF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

