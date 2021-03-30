Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $34,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

URI opened at $324.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $335.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

