Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $41,000 in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of PIE opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

