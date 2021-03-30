Pacific Center for Financial Services Acquires 154 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.84. 240,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.