Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $512.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,291. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.39 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

