Pacific Center for Financial Services Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.4% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.95. 257,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

