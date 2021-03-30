Pacific Center for Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. 140,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

