PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 30.3% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $181.36 million and $10.84 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004825 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.