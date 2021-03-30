Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.74. 10,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

