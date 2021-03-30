Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

