Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 3,140 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,857 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.