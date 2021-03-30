Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FireEye were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FireEye by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in FireEye by 815.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 521,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

