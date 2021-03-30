Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,456 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

