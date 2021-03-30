Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,728,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 226,306 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

GBT opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

