Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 73,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 47,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,664,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.65. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $173.15 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

