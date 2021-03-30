Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,455 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

