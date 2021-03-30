Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.14

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.14 and traded as high as C$22.85. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.64, with a volume of 607,308 shares traded.

PXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Insiders have sold a total of 164,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,502 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

