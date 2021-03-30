Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 608,372 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

