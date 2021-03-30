PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,822,300 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the February 28th total of 815,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PCWLF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435. PCCW has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.