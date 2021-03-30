Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.24% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,206. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

