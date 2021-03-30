Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 7,500 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,782 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

