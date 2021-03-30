Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. 112,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.