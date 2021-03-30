Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 8,900 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Ventas were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. 61,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

