PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $6,060,426.40 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

