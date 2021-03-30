Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Peoples Financial has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $82.99 million, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.