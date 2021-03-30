PEPS Coin Trading 62.6% Higher This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $235,260.04 and approximately $1,419.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002659 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00179987 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,373,734 coins and its circulating supply is 44,125,132 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

