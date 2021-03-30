Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.