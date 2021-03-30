Philip Morris International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.