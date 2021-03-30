Phoneum Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $331,450.05 and approximately $10,196.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,742.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.19 or 0.00635530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,883,647 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

