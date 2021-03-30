Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,204 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,501 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,466 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.