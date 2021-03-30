Pinterest’s (PINS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PINS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

PINS opened at $69.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $4,488,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,204 shares of company stock worth $83,153,501.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

