Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,370. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

