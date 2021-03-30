Piper Sandler Cuts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $134.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $7,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.