Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTAM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 236,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,950. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

