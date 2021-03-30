Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $39.31

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $37.57. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 435 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

