Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.