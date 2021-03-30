Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 676,888 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 208,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,901 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 855,282 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

