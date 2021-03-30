Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 206 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $366.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

