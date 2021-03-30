Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 136.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,307 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $7,338,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $538,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Amcor plc has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

