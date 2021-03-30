Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.31% of Dominion Energy worth $189,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,294,000 after purchasing an additional 258,257 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 125,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,835.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

