Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $213,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of LSTR opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

