Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,268,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $194,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,566,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,324,000 after buying an additional 188,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

NYSE:AWK opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.79. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.