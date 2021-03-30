Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $207.50 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.82% of The Clorox worth $207,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox stock opened at $195.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.69 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

