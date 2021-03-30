Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Primoris Services worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

