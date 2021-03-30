ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,676 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76.

