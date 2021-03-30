Prosus’ (PROSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. ING Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Prosus alerts:

PROSY opened at $22.01 on Monday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.