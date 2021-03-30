Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

NYSE:SC opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

